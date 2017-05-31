The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police were called to Deighton acting on reports of an illegally held firearm at a house.

A number of uniformed officers travelling in unmarked BMW X5s were spotted in Deighton Road and Sheepridge Road at around 11am yesterday.

A large crowd gathered outside Sheepridge Off Licence at the sight of armed officers on the streets.

One marked police car was also at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed armed officers attended but were unable to confirm any more details.

The activity comes after West Yorkshire Police made a pledge to clamp down on those who illegally possess firearms.

Last Thursday police carried out an early hours raid in New Hey Road, Oakes , which resulted in a man being arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.