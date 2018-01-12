Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested after a dramatic armed police swoop in Kirklees.

Officers were alerted after a man was thought to have been seen with a gun in a car being driven on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury at 11.40am today.

The car involved is believed to be a white VW Golf and was then seen heading for the Cleckheaton area.

It was followed and stopped by armed officers on Halifax Road at the junction with Birkdale Road in Dewsbury at 12.10pm.

Several police vehicles are thought to have been involved in the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Two men have been arrested and the inquiry is ongoing.”

The man road was closed while the men were detained. Witnesses say the police ordered them to lie down on the ground.

They have now been taken to a police station for questioning.

It is not known at this stage if a firearm has been seized.