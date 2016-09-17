Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Armed police train their weapons on suspect during raid on house in Crosland Moor

Special police vehicle used in "sensitive" operation on Walpole Road

Dramatic moment police train guns on suspect in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor on Friday night

This is the dramatic moment armed police trained their weapons on one of the young suspects at an address in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, on Friday night.

Dramatic moment police train guns on suspect in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor on Friday night

The incident occurred at 9.21pm but West Yorkshire Police have been tight-lipped about the operation saying only that it was "very sensitive" and involved a "firearms warrant".

But a witness said six men had been "frogmarched" into police vehicles and the incident was part of Huddersfield's ongoing 'gang wars'.

Kirklees councillor Manisha Roma Kaushik, (Lab, Crosland Moor and Netherton), said she was shocked to hear about what had happened.

She said: "It's very shocking. I can remember walking down that street when I was out canvassing in April and I didn't see anything like that. People were very friendly towards me."

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Street named after Yorkshire soldier who died alongside Huddersfield troops

Bradford road to be named after Pte Christopher Kershaw

Previous Articles

Huddersfield thug Joel Liburd punched woman in face

Attack at Centro's takeaway

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Huddersfield
Crosland Moor
Kirklees
Netherton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth
  2. Almondbury
    Special constable Dr Sara Gilks took her own life after relationship break-up
  3. Castle Hill
    Check out iconic Castle Hill landmark as you've never seen it before..
  4. Twitter
    Police helicopter in Meltham as suspect flees from house
  5. Huddersfield
    What was Huddersfield like 7,000 years ago? A bit wet ...

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent