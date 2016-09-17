This is the dramatic moment armed police trained their weapons on one of the young suspects at an address in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, on Friday night.

Dramatic moment police train guns on suspect in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor on Friday night

The incident occurred at 9.21pm but West Yorkshire Police have been tight-lipped about the operation saying only that it was "very sensitive" and involved a "firearms warrant".

But a witness said six men had been "frogmarched" into police vehicles and the incident was part of Huddersfield's ongoing 'gang wars'.

Kirklees councillor Manisha Roma Kaushik, (Lab, Crosland Moor and Netherton), said she was shocked to hear about what had happened.

She said: "It's very shocking. I can remember walking down that street when I was out canvassing in April and I didn't see anything like that. People were very friendly towards me."