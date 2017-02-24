Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbers armed with a knife and a gun forced their way into a house in Newsome.

The raiders struck at the home on Chestnut Close between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

They threatened the woman living there and demanded money, but fled empty-handed.

The raiders are both black men in their 30s who wore dark clothes and spoke with African accents.

Det Sgt Kelvin Lecomber from Kirklees CID, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim as these two suspects broke into her home demanding money and brandishing weapons.”

Anyone with information should phone Det Sgt Lecomber at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170085037 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.