Ravensknowle Children’s Gala is a tradition that the Dalton community has now upheld for 90 years.

And Sunday’s event didn’t disappoint with around 4,000 people enjoying a host of family attractions and entertainment.

Ravensknowle Committee member David Smith said: “It’s been fantastic. It was raining as they were setting up but then the sun came out and it’s been great.

“The highlight for me is seeing so many families coming down and the smiles on the kids faces.

“It’s been a great day. It was buzzing.

“I’ve been involved for 15 years and we’ve already been saying about how special the 100th gala will be. It’s great to keep the tradition alive.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman also tweeted during the event: “Amazing 90th Year of Ravensknowle Children’s Gala! Dalton we are proud of you.”

The grand procession set off from Tolson Museum at midday with 11-year Gala Queen Mabel Smith reigning over the community.

Magic Mike had crowds hooked with his tricks and Punch and Judy came out with their classic lines.

John Evans gave an amazing strongman performance as did Wrenthorpe All Stars.

Award winning Delph Silver Band performed to the crowds and were joined by winners of the local inter-schools talent competition.

West Yorkshire Police’s Positive Action Recruitment and Kirklees & Calderdale Local Committee for Cancer Research UK also supported the event.