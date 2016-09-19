Arrested man Robert Roche jailed for spitting at police

An arrested man who spat at a police officer as he tried to close his cell door has been jailed.

Robert Roche, 22, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

The incident happened at Huddersfield Police Station following his arrest on September 1.

Upset at the way he was being dealt with by the officers he spat at one of the officers, his spittal landing on the Pc’s uniform.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said he had spat at the door as he was placed in a cell but when the door jammed this hit the officer on the chest instead.

Mrs Kidd added: “He understands that police have a job to do and he asks me to apologise on his behalf.”

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced Roche, of Fartown Green Road in Fartown, to 14 days in prison.

He will have to pay £115 court charge upon his release.