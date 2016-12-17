Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man threw a cup filled with toilet water and faeces over two police officers, a court heard.

Paul Lynch, of Hollin Terrace in Marsh, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a detention officer acting in the execution of their duty.

Magistrates were told that the incident at Huddersfield Police Station after the 47-year-old was placed in a cell.

He asked for a drink but then filled his plastic cup with toilet water, which also contained his urine and excrement.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in These criminals were all locked up in November Share this video Watch Next

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told magistrates that when the detention officers went into his cell to retrieve the cup he threw the contents all over them.

Some of this hit one of the officers on his arm and face while the other was splashed on his arm and boots, leaving them both feeling very disgusted.

One of the men also hurt his finger during the struggle with Lynch, resulting in him needing it splintered as he couldn’t straighten it.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, described Lynch as having significant mental health problems.

He told magistrates that his client was at one point lying naked in his cell and wanted a shower and to brush his teeth.

Mr Sisson-Pell said that Lynch eventually lost patience with the officers and reacted.

Magistrates adjourned his sentencing until Tuesday so that he can be assessed.