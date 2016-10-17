Arrests made following "large scale disorder" in Batley

New nightclub and bar due to open at the Soothill Bradford Road junction in Batley.

Arrests were made after a large crowd of people were involved in early hours disorder in Batley.

Police are appealing for witnesses following what was described as a “large scale disorder” outside the TBC nightclub on Bradford Road.

Two people were arrested following the disturbance at around 2am on Saturday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There were a number of people present and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the disorder.”

TBC – which stands for Terrace-Bar-Club – was opened this summer by the former operators of the legendary Frontier nightclub – the former Batley Variety Club – which closed on July 30.

The Frontier, launched in 1966, is currently being converted into a gym by fitness firm JD Gyms. It is set to open early next year.

Anyone with any information on the disturbance should call Kirklees CID via 101 quoting reference 195 of October 15.

