Bus drivers in Kirklees have been picketing their depots in a long-running row over pay and shift patterns.

Hundreds of drivers with Unite turned out to show their feelings about pay offers presented by management at Arriva, which has depots in Dewsbury , Heckmondwike, Wakefield, Castleford and Selby. Union officials said members were “incensed”.

But Arriva bosses said despite negotiations Unite representatives had chosen not to ballot members on a 5.4 per cent pay increase, choosing industrial action instead.

Regional managing director for Arriva Yorkshire and North East, Nigel Featham, apologised “wholeheartedly” to customers and blamed union intransigence for the stand-off.

“We are prepared to increase wages,” he said. “We are prepared to reduce driving hours but not at a level which we can’t sustain as a business.”

A regional officer with Unite rubbished Mr Featham’s comments and reiterated the union’s stance that whilst discussions had taken place no formal offer had been received from Arriva.

“We met with Arriva on Friday with the intention of finding a new deal but we cannot negotiate around thin air,” he said.

It is understood that around half a dozen Arriva services are running. Yorkshire Tiger services are unaffected.