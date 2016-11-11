Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Negotiators from bus company Arriva and union Unite are locked in talks over pay and conditions in the hope of averting a 24-hour strike scheduled on Monday.

Currently all services across Kirklees will be hit by the Yorkshire-wide stoppage, with Arriva advising that no services will be running after approximately 18.30.

On its website the company writes: “We strongly urge customers to use other transport methods if available, and advise those who will be travelling with us to plan extra time into their journey.”

There will be no school services running on Monday.

Yorkshire Tiger services in Kirklees and Wakefield will be running and will accept all Arriva Week, 4 Week and Annual Passes on Monday to help provide other alternatives to some services.

A spokesman for Arriva said: “We are meeting but at the moment the strike is still on. We will talk until we get a resolution and that’s where we are at.”

The stand-off has arisen following failed negotiations over driver conditions and a pay increase.

Arriva claims that Unite refused to ballot its members on a back-dated pay offer of 5.4 per cent.

Of Arriva’s 820 drivers 750 are union members and eligible to strike.

For information on bus timetables and journey planning, visit the Arriva website at www.arrivabus.co.uk .