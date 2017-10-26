Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an arson investigation after a Halifax house’s letterbox was set on fire.

The incident happened in Blackwood Grove around 8pm last night - just yards from the entrance to Mount Pellon Primary Academy.

Fortunately, the occupants were not home at the time and no one was injured.

Firefighters from the nearby Halifax Fire Station attended the house fire and when they put it out, they found that it had started at the letterbox.

Now, police are investigating the incident and treating it as attempted arson.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a fire at a property at 8.07pm on Blackwood Grove yesterday evening.

“Officers are investigating the incident as attempted arson.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170497098.”