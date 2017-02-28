The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters battled a blaze at a disused factory building on St John’s Road, Birkby .

Fire crews were called to the disused building, which is thought to be under renovation, at 9.15pm on Monday.

A fire is believed to have started on an upper floor and quickly spread.

Passers-by spotted smoke and alerted emergency services.

Crew Commander Mark Hurd, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said the blaze had started on the upper floor which collapsed shortly after they arrived on the scene.

He said: “Considering how fast the fire spread – it hadn’t been smouldering – somebody could have started it.

“Had we arrived 15 minutes later after the upper floor had gone it would have been much harder to tackle.”

No-one is thought to have been injured in the blaze and five fire crews from Huddersfield , Cleckheaton , Slaithwaite and Halifax managed to contain it and stop it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Mr Hurd added: “Everyone did a great job at bringing it under control.”

Fire investigators and structural engineers will attend the site to assess the extent of the damage and whether there are any suspicious circumstances.