An arsonist who set fire to a van and garage in a ‘targeted attack’ is being hunted by police.

The suspect, carrying a container of lighter fluid, doused the van in the flammable liquid before setting fire to it.

The blaze, which started at 11.30pm on Thursday, at a house on Gilthwaites Crescent, spread to a garage before the suspect ran off.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a serious incident in a closely populated area in Denby Dale and we believe the incident was a targeted attack.

“If the fire had not been controlled as quickly as it was there could have been potentially critical consequences. The fire caused considerable damage to the building but thankfully no one was injured.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen an individual in the area carrying a container, or may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170357041 or information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.