Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-used road connecting the Holme and Colne valleys needs urgent action, residents say.

Linfit Lane, Linthwaite, is peppered with cracks, potholes and tarmac patches.

And drivers, who regularly use the road, say the current policy of piecemeal repairs is not working.

The road, which is also used by motorists heading to and from the M62, is getting worse, residents say.

Local campaigners have started a petition, which has over 1,200 signatures, demanding Kirklees Council resurface the road.

Earlier this week campaigners Alan Knight and Stephen Knight met Colne Valley councillors Donna Bellamy and Robert Walker to discuss the problem.

Kirklees Cabinet member for highways, Clr Mussarat Khan, has also met the campaigners.

Alan said: “We were delighted that highways chief Clr Mussarat Khan attended this cross-party gathering to inspect the state of both Linfit Lane and School Hill Road, South Crosland.

“This link road is now a major artery between Linthwaite, Netherton and Honley and parts of it can only be described as ‘unfit for purpose’.

“This was a worthwhile meeting where Clr Khan listened to all those present and hopefully has taken matters ‘on-board’ and we get a positive result.”

See the pothole repairer the Multihog in action below!