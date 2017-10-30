Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arguably most famous in his home town for painting Felix the Station Cat , Huddersfield artist Rob Martin has produced a new book of 160 sketches depicting the British at their most offbeat and bizarre.

This Country! is a compendium of illustrations inspired by Rob’s extensive travels around the UK.

On his various stop-offs – the project began in Huddersfield – he has captured recognisable characters in bizarre, everyday circumstances. What emerges is a land peopled by angry pensioners, with everyone texting and massively obese.

“I drew most of the first illustrations in Huddersfield, but as I travelled around the UK I found there was so much more material in different parts of the country,” says Rob , who has also enjoyed a career in animation, short filmmaking and TV.

The book, which has been released by Empire Publications, has already been snapped up by devotees of Rob’s art.

One of the first people to buy it was Jocelyn Stevenson, who created the kids’ television show Fraggle Rock with Jim Henson and later produced TV favourites such as Thomas the Tank Engine. She described it – and Rob’s deadpan approach – as “hilarious.”

The book is available from Empire Publications: http://www.empire-uk.com/Martin.html