Three products have been recalled from supermarket shelves.

Asda, which has a branch in Brackenhall, has recalled its Butcher’s Selection British Beef 3 Thin Cut Steaks with Garlic and Herb Seasoning.

The retailer says it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Asda has also recalled its own brand Main for 2 Vegetable Balti because it contains milk which is not declared within the ingredients list.

A statement on the Food Standards Agency says: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

A third product, Dr Oetker’s Regal Ice Ready Rolled Icing White, has been recalled from all outlets.

The 450g pack with a best before date of August 8, 2017 contains undeclared nuts (almonds) not mentioned on the label.