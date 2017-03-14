Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good news for motorists – Asda, Tesco and Morrisons are reducing their fuel prices by up to 2p per litre today.

Asda is to drop the price of petrol to a new national price cap of 114.7p per litre (ppl) at its 301 filling stations.

And there’s good news for those with diesel vehicles too - a litre of diesel will cost no more than 116.7ppl.

West Yorkshire-based Morrisons says it is slashing its fuel prices by up to 2ppl to keep them ‘far below the UK average’.

And Tesco is cutting prices for petrol and diesel by 2ppl at their 500 UK fuel stations.

This comes after months of price rises at the pumps as higher oil costs and the falling pound after the Brexit vote hit home.

Asda’s head of petrol trading Dave Tyrer said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps to help the millions of motorists across the UK.

“Our new national price cap of 114.7ppl on unleaded and 116.7ppl on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers who have seen fuel prices climb over the last 12 months.”

Roger Fogg, Morrisons Services Director, said: “We will always aim to drop prices as soon as we can and always keep them far below the UK average.”

- Where to find Asda, Tesco and Morrisons stores with petrol stations in and around Huddersfield.

- Asda, Bradford Road, Brackenhall

- Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury

- Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield

- Tesco, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse

- Morrisons, Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge

- Morrisons, Station St, Meltham .

- Morrisons, Briggate, Elland