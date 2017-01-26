Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

His watercolour scenes of rural Yorkshire adorn many a living room across Huddersfield.

Now Holmfirth artist Ashley Jackson has branched out, with his trademark landscapes featuring as murals on a railway station underpass.

A series of his paintings, including ones of Langsett Moor and Wolfstones above Upperthong, emblazon the underpass at Kirkgate Station in Wakefield to give passengers a “warm Yorkshire welcome”, following a partnership between Ashley and train operators Grand Central.

It comes after the company named one of their trains “Ashley Jackson – The Yorkshire Artist.”

Ashley said: “This is a fantastic day for art and Yorkshire as it opens up a new exhibition space that allows us to have artistic experiences within the confines of our working day, hopefully making train journeys a little more pleasant and thought provoking.

(Photo: Ashley Jackson)

“I have always said that Yorkshire is my mistress, painting the landscape as if they were her contours on the most inhospitable days.”

A spokesman for Grand Central said: “We have worked closely with Ashley. Each painting has been chosen for its unique ability to convey the beauty of the landscape of ‘God’s Own County’ of Yorkshire.

“No other watercolour artist has been successful as creating this unique bond.”