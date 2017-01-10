Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Which are the best pubs in Huddersfield for a pre-match pint and a bite to eat?

That is the question for #AskExaminer this week - and it’s a tough one to answer as there are so many good boozers, many of them within a short walk of the John Smith’s Stadium.

The list is by no means exhaustive, so please drop us a line if you want to add your own suggestion.

King’s Head

Ideally situated next to Huddersfield railway station, the King’s Head is popular for its selection of well-kept real ales. It has undergone a recent renovation and has two wood burners in the main bar.

Distance to stadium: A walk of around 15 minutes.

The Slubbers Arms

The decor - old beermats, train tickets, scarves and so much more - is a good enough reason to step inside. Quality ales such as Timothy Taylors; pie and peas if you are hungry.

Distance to stadium: The address is 1 Halifax Old Road, HD1 6HW, which is a walk of around 15 minutes.

The Sportsman

Another traditional real ale pub which gets busy on match days. It has won praise from Camra and has a varied menu, from burgers to stews.

Distance to stadium: The address is 1 St John’s Road, HD1 5AY, which is around 15 minutes on foot.

The Vulcan

A good selection of real ales and food options, including breakfasts and lunches.

Town fan Simon Wimpenny likes the atmosphere and says it’s “always packed both before and after the game. Beer and food is cheap and there’s plenty of room to stand outside when the weather’s not too bad.”

Distance to stadium: It’s a 15-minute walk from 32 St Peter’s Street, HD1 1RA.

PPG Canalside

Reader Warren Green, a regular at the club’s own venue, says: “We go here every home game. It has good, home cooked food, reasonably priced drinks and benefits the club. There is a good pre-match atmosphere.”

Distance to stadium: Around 20 minutes from the sports complex, which is at 509 Leeds Road, HD2 1YJ.

The Aspley

Chain pub serving a range of food and drink in a lovely canalside setting.

A good option if you are taking children to the match.

Town fan Tracy Ciesielska says: “I go in the Aspley. Lovely staff, nice quiet atmosphere for families and nice surroundings. Just a short walk down to the ground too.”

Distance to stadium: It takes about 15 minutes to walk from this end of St Andrew’s Road, HD1 6SD.

Rope Walk

This venue is the pub closest to the stadium - it’s next door.

It’s a family-friendly pub which serves a range of food and drinks.

Town fan Matt Jaggar says: “We start at Lloyds in town - cheap beer and burger and then walk to Rope Walk for convenience and okay prices - but it is busy.”

Distance to stadium: A minute.

Yorkshire Rose

Another pub which is popular with families on match days. Children’s menu and a lawned garden with picnic tables.

Distance from stadium. About 10 minutes on foot from 217 Leeds Road, HD1 6NW.

Magic Rock Tap

Serves up a range of craft beers which are brewed on site, including recently-created ‘official club beer’ Hat-Trick. Food trucks park up in the yard every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Distance to stadium: About 15 minutes on foot from Willow Lane, HD1 5EB.

The Peacock Inn

Serves breakfast and lunch (until 3pm on match days) and has a range of beers. If the weather’s fine there is an outside beer garden.

Distance to stadium: Around 15 minutes on foot from 392 Leeds Road, HD2 1XL.