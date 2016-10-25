Scenes at St Andrews, Birmingham, after a riot broke out during the match between Birmingham City and Leeds United in May 1985. At least two policemen were seriously hurt and dozens more injured as Leeds fans turned the last Saturday of the League football season into a bloody nightmare at Birmingham. Nearly a hundred police in full riot gear and 15 mounted colleagues fought a pitch battle for over half an hour before order was restored. It ended in tragedy when a 14 year-old boy was crushed to death beneath a wall which had collapsed outside the stadium following a day of violence.

Last week a reader asked: Which club has the highest tally of football banning orders?

This was the question which drew the most online votes in our #AskExaminer feature which allows readers to ask a question on any topic of interest.

Statistics on football-related arrests and banning orders, which are given to badly-behaved fans in England and Wales, are released by the Home Office, with the most recent being given in November last year for the 2014-15 season.

As of September 8 2015, there were 2,181 football banning orders in force and, during the 2014-15 season there were 1,874 football-related arrests. Half were for disorder offences.

England fans throw bottles at police in Marseille ahead of the opening game of the UEFA Euro 2016 on June 10 in Marseille, France

The Premier League club with the highest tally of fans given banning orders was Newcastle United (132), followed by Chelsea (79) and West Ham United (67).

In the Championship, Millwall topped the stats with 64 banning orders, followed by Leeds United (58) and Cardiff City (56). There were 34 Huddersfield Town fans with banning orders.

Manchester United and Manchester City fans brawl after 2014 derby

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Topping League One’s list was Bristol City (62), followed by Bradford City (36) and Scunthorpe United (35).

Luton Town topped League Two’s banning order list (27), followed by Hartlepool United and Shrewsbury Town (both 24).

Under the heading ‘other clubs’, the figures noted four banning orders linked to Galatasaray fans and one each for Sparta Prague and Zenit St Petersburg.

Police move in to control the fans at St James Park, Newcastle, March 27 1982

Leeds United fans registered the most football-related arrests, with 99, during the season.

The Home Office said that an individual can have multiple bans, so that the number of bans listed is not equal to the number of people who have a ban.

Football banning orders can run from three to 10 years and prevent the recipient from attending games at home and abroad. Orders are issued by the courts following a conviction for a football-related offence.

Birmingham 1 - 0 Leeds, held at St Andrew's Stadium. Violent scenes at the end after fans poured onto the pitch. May 11 1985

Breaking an order can lead to a fine and/or up to six months in custody.

The 2015-16 season banning order figures will be released November 24.

Tweet us a question using #AskExaminer or email: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com