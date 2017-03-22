Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WHICH are Huddersfield’s steepest roads?

The question for #AskExaminer was prompted by a BBC story which named the thigh-burning inclines in England, from the cobbled Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset - made famous by the 1973 Hovis advert - to the aptly-named Steep Hill, Lincoln.

Sadly, we don’t have a definitive answer at present and a Kirklees Council spokesman said it did not have a list of the steepest roads.

But Examiner readers had their own ideas: suggesting Cooper Lane, Holmfirth and Church Avenue, off Slant Gate, Linthwaite, as suggested by Colin Frontczak.

Nicola Elvin thinks Deep Lane at Milnsbridge is the steepest while Ashley Green suggested Meg Lane, off Longwood Road.

(Photo: Google Street View)

Several suggested South Lane, Holmfirth, Church Avenue, Linthwaite, Hoyle Ing, Linthwaite and Bank End Road, Golcar.

(Photo: Google Street View)

On Twitter, Paul Taylor said: “You may want to include Steep Riding in Brockholes - clue in the name.”

George Clarke tweeted us: “South Lane and Cooper Lane in Holmfirth. Absolute clutch killers.”

(Photo: Google Street View)

Scott Bradbury suggested Church Avenue, Linthwaite; White Hill, Slaithwaite; Old Mount Road, Marsden, and Meal Hill Lane, Slaithwaite.

Jenny Gibson said: “The steepest I can think of is Marsden Lane.”

John Ledger said: “Staley Royd Lane at Jackson Bridge is a belter on a bike - just over a mile at an average gradient of 11 per cent.”