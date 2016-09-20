This week we take a look at an issue that has been troubling people for years: What is happening to the buildings at the junction in Longroyd Bridge which have scaffolding up?

The question, which drew the most online votes in our #AskExaminer feature, refers to a block of early 19th century properties, including 1-5 Longroyd Lane which were granted listed status in 1978.

Described as “decaying, litter-strewn, fly-posted and neglected” by the Huddersfield Civic Society chairman Chris Marsden, the properties sit on an important approach road near to a bottleneck junction in need of improvement work.

Despite the crumbling state of the council-buildings, the future is uncertain.

A council spokesman said: “These properties are owned by the council and, earlier this year, we undertook some work to better secure the buildings as there had been reports of vandalism and trespass.

Chris Marsden, Chairman of the Huddersfield Civic Society

The properties are on a highway improvement line, which means that the land is set aside for potential future highway use.”

There was no further comment from the authority, despite a request for more information.

According to Mr Marsden, the council has failed to act in the face of repeated requests.

He said: “The owners have no statutory obligation to keep the listed properties in a good state of repair. However, a council can take action to secure the repair of a listed building when concerned about its continued conservation. An Urgent Works Notice is a way of securing repairs urgently necessary for the preservation of a building.

“The council could serve an urgent works notice on itself - an eventuality that seems rather unlikely. The Secretary of State can also authorise Historic England to take action.

Longroyd Lane

“De-listing and demolition may be the only way forward. De-listing, although rare, is possible.

“The criteria considered for de-listing is the degree of architectural or historic interest and not its structural condition, except where collapse has eradicated most of the building’s importance.

“The buildings were purchased by the council with road widening in mind and have been left without maintenance and insecure.

“In recent years the council has commissioned a survey of the buildings – despite asking I have not been able to see a copy of the report.

“This decay is not unique, the council has other listed buildings that it does not maintain, such as the Edgerton Cemetery chapels.”

Mr Marsden believes the listed cottages could be saved.

“There is a just a glimmer of a possibility; that the redevelopment of the area to the west and north of the buildings could lead to a land deal where the cottages were rebuilt elsewhere on the huge site in return for the land at the roadside.

“The cost would be high so the developer would need to have a good return for the development.

“I’m a director of the Kirklees Historic Building Trust. When the Trust reviewed the situation at Longroyd Bridge last year the future looked very gloomy. Nothing since has encouraged me.”

He concluded: “What we have is a group of buildings of unknown current architectural value, which are in a parlous state with a sclerotic owner with confused duties and priorities.”

Clr Nicola Turner, Colne Valley Lib Dem

Councillors are just as frustrated.

Clr Nicola Turner, leader of the Lib Dem group, said the buildings in their current state were “neither use nor ornament” and it was time to act.

She has been calling for years for a study on the feasibility of junction improvements but is still waiting.

“The junction is of paramount importance for the Colne Valley and elsewhere. Something needs to be done.”