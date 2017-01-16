Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What and where are Huddersfield’s ‘hidden gems’ - those little-known places that don’t always hog the headlines?

The question for #AskExaminer this week is a tricky one as some spots may be well known to some and a complete mystery to others.

So this list is the result of asking people who have lived in the town for many years.

The wonderfully-named falls is hidden away in a peaceful woodland glade which is just off Meltham Greenway - a stretch of path where workers from nearby David Brown’s used to test tractors.

The waterfall is down a steep path close to a bridge over the stream on the greenway. A viewing platform was built in 2012 above the waterfall and steps have been laid into the bank so that visitors can more easily get down to the base of the waterfall.

Stanza Stone, Pule Hill

Walkers can enjoy poems by Marsden-born Simon Armitage on the 47-mile Stanza Stones trail. Verses have been carved on rocks from Marsden to Ilkley, each of them located in lofty and isolated positions.

(Photo: Johnny Wragg)

The view from the first stone at Pule Hill is absolutely stunning. To find the Snow Stone, head out of Marsden on the A62 towards Oldham. After about two miles you will find a layby on the left. Walk up the road to a five-bar barred gate on the left. Go through the gate and follow the paths to the stone quarry. A guide is on the Kirklees Council website.

Cupwith Reservoir

(Photo: Jonathan Wragg)

Picturesque and windswept, this spot has stunning views which are popular with ramblers, dog walkers, cyclists and families. The reservoir is located off the A640, New Hey Road, between Moorland Lodge and Buckstones. Access is via a path on the left as you drive up the A640.

Eastergate Bridge, Marsden

(Photo: Michael Podger)

The rugged beauty will have you reaching for the camera. The narrow packhorse bridge - also known as Close Gate Bridge - spans the River Colne near its source and is surrounded by steep sided hills, with trails leading in various directions. If you want to find it, visit the National Trust’s Marsden Moor Estate web page.

Riding Wood Reservoir, near Holme

Complete the Three Reservoirs walk and you will see Riding Wood, Ramsden and Brownhill reservoirs. There are views of Holme Moss and a picnic spot by a stream. Free parking at Ramsden reservoir.

Readers suggested their own hidden gems.

Twitter user Jack - @eggman92 - says the Summer Wine Brewery Tap is worth discovering. The bar opened last year and is round the back of Crossley Mills, off New Mill Road, Honley. It is open Thursday-Sunday.

Reader Rachel Harrison says Villa Farm shop and cafe, off Bradford Road at Bradley, is her hidden gem.

And Graham Poucher nominated The Three Acres Inn which can ne found at Roydhouse, Shelley, for those not already in the know.

Do you know any hidden gems? It could be a picnic spot, a pub, a cafe, or just a view that you enjoy.

Email: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com