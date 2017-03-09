Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What’s the history behind the Nont Sarah’s pub?

The question for #AskExaminer this week was prompted by our story this week about plans to turn the remote building into a house after its former owner Jan Booth moved on.

According to Dave Green, author of Huddersfield Pubs, Nont Sarah’s Hotel was established at Scammonden in around 1803 as a “halfway house” – an inn situated midway between two places – and was called the Board Inn, and later the Waggon and Horses.

“The brewer John Ainley paid £2,900 for the house and grounds and renamed it Nont Sarah’s (or Aunt Sarah’s). Sarah had raised the cash for the purchase of the house.”

It was once popular with walkers and parties who were brought by horse-drawn wagonette or charabanc.

The ghost of Nont Sarah is now reputed to haunt the cellar – and this isn’t the only ghost story associated with the area, which lies on the old Roman road.

In 2003, retired policeman Philip Clay revealed that in the autumn of 1968 he had witnessed a strange sight while on patrol near Nont Sarah’s.

Mr Clay, then with the West Riding Constabulary, had just past the pub when he saw four horses coming towards him, three of them with riders.

As they got closer, he was shocked to see that two were dressed in velvet coats, cocked hats, boots, pistols and swords as if from the 17th century.

The third man, dressed more like a peasant, was leading a packhorse.

Mr Clay told a newspaper: “I slowed down as I passed them, but they appeared oblivious to me, I stopped the car, turned round and overtook them; again there was no indication they were aware of me.

“I turned the car again, and this time I was going to stop. As I did, one of the men lifted his handed, touched the brim of his hat and bowed to me, A shiver ran down my spine.

“I thought ‘**** this, I’m off’. I was 18 stone then, but there was no way I was taking on three of them.”

Afterwards, he tried to find out who they were but could find no record of charity rides or fancy dress balls.

At the time, he kept the ‘ghost story’ to himself as he was embarrassed as he had left the scene and didn’t fancy being teased by colleagues.

Former Nont Sarah’s staff said hauntings in the pub were thought to be linked to a family who had lived in the cottage. They had a son with health problems who had hanged himself after being treated badly by his family. Apparently, the lad’s mother haunts the pub.

According to one guide to Yorkshire pubs, Nont Sarah’s was once the 12th highest pub above sea level in the county at 1,150ft.

More elevated pubs include the Tan Hill Inn, north of Swaledale, which lies at 1,732ft.