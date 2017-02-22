Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What makes and models are the most popular for car thieves in West Yorkshire?

The question for #AskExaminer follows our story about the theft of 530 Land Rover Defenders across West Yorkshire over five years, with only 139 recovered.

West Yorkshire Police has provided a breakdown of the types of vehicles stolen after forced entries into homes by the burglary method of snapping Euro Cylinder locks. Detailed figures were not immediately available.

A total of 1,353 vehicles were taken in the four years up to December by burglars who got into houses by breaking Euro Cylinder locks in order to steal car keys.

Here’s the 20 most popular cars taken during those four years, with the number stolen in brackets.

* Volkswagen Golf (117)

* Audi A3 (62)

* Vauxhall Astra (40)

* Ford Focus (35)

* Audi A4 (31)

* Ford Fiesta (30)

* Vauxhall Corsa (28)

* Seat Leon (28)

* Audi A3 S Line (19)

* VW Passat (19)

* VW Polo (18)

* Audi A6 (17)

* Mini Cooper (16)

* BMW 320 (14)

* Seat Ibiza (14)

* Audi A1 (14)

* Nissan Qashqai (13)

* Vauxhall Insignia (13)

* Nissan Juke (12)

* Ford Mondeo (12)