Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman needed plastic surgery after being attacked at home, a court heard.

The victim suffered a large gash to her head after hitting a door when she was allegedly punched by her partner Wayne Powell.

Powell, 43, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding her.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the attack happened at the victim’s home in Batley on Wednesday (Nov 15).

During a row drunk Powell allegedly punched his partner from behind, causing her to hit her head violently on the kitchen door.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said the victim was taken to Dewsbury and District Hospital suffering from a 5cm cut to her forehead.

She was later transferred to Pinderfields Hospital to be treated by a plastic surgeon, the Huddersfield court was told.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent Powell, of Undercliffe Road in Bradford to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on December 15.