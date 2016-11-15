Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An assaulted woman was in so much fear that she fled barefooted from her home, a court was told.

David Austin admitted attacking Sarah Coleman at her home in St Andrew’s Road in Huddersfield on October 15.

The row began in the early hours of the morning, Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Austin, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault on a basis.

This was that he grabbed Ms Coleman by the arm and slapped her once to her face.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that she then ran barefooted from the house to a nearby hotel.

He told Austin that she must have felt real fear to do this.

Judge Fanning ordered a probation report on Austin, currently of Devon Street in Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria, prior to his sentencing.