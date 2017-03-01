Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man jailed for a nasty attack on his partner ignored a court order banning him from contacting her – for the sixth time.

Neil Bridges, who has 95 previous convictions to his name, was sentenced to two years in custody for assaulting Joanne Meehan, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

A crown court judge made an indefinite restraining order banning Bridges from contacting Miss Meehan or going to her home in Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

Kirklees magistrates jailed the 39-year-old after hearing he was caught at her home – hours after being released from prison for another breach of the order.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that yesterday police received an anonymous call to say that Bridges was at Miss Meehan’s flat.

He told magistrates: “She answered the door and Bridges was stood behind her.

“Immediately on seeing the officers he tried to retreat back into the room to disguise the fact he was at that address.”

Police recognised Bridges, and arrested him as they knew the order, made by a Leeds Crown Court judge following his conviction in February 2012, was in place.

Mr Wills said Bridges' first breach of the restraining order was in November 2015.

He told magistrates: “Since that first breach there have been five breaches of the restraining order – today is number six.”

On January 4 Bridges, of Leeds Old Road in Heckmondwike, was jailed for 16 weeks for two breaches of the restraining order.

Mark Mangano, mitigating, said that his client was released from this prison sentence on Tuesday.

He said: “He went straight to the probation office when he got back to Dewsbury and then met Miss Meehan in town.

“She asked him to go back to her property as they have been in a relationship even though the restraining order is in place.

“Somebody called police and as they came to the door they were both getting dressed as they had been in bed with each other.

“I know it’s the sixth breach and he was only released from prison yesterday but this is a couple who want to be together.

“He knows he’s in breach and shouldn’t have gone there.

“She needs to make an application to crown court to lift the order.

“Whilst it’s there he’s continuously at risk of going back to prison.”

Magistrates criticised Bridges’ “complete disregard” for the court order and jailed him for 16 weeks.