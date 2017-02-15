Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A newsagent was punched and hit in the face with a chocolate bar after refusing to fight his attacker.

The row took place at the International Express newsagents in Huddersfield town centre on January 26.

Scott Spencer entered the John William Street shop at 7am and confronted Mohammed Rashidzadeh who was working there.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “Spencer came into the shop and was challenging him to come and fight with him.

“He was acting strangely and Mr Rashidzadeh told Spencer that he didn’t want to fight him.”

The 28-year-old continued to act in a bizarre manner, again urging the shopkeeper to come and fight with him and smashing a Snickers bars on display on the counter.

Mrs Jones said: “Spencer then threw the Snickers bar in the face of Mr Rashidzadeh and threw the stock on the counter onto the floor.

“Mr Rashidzadeh went to stop him Spencer but he punched the complainant in the face.”

Magistrates were told that the newsagent pushed Spencer, of Cambridge Road, in fear of being hit again and Spencer threw more stock around the shop.

He pulled some goods out of a fridge before leaving and being stopped by police nearby.

Spencer pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage to the confectionery.

He says he’d been out drinking that evening but had no memory of what happened in the shop – despite suffering a black eye after being punched by his victim.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he suffered mental health difficulties and was previously sectioned.

She added: “He’d gone out on the evening in question and believes he was given something as five hours after this incident he had memory loss and felt incredibly unwell.

“He’s certainly not seeking to excuse his behaviour but it was out of character for him.”

Magistrates heard that Spencer had a binge drinking problem but couldn’t really give an explanation for the offence, except for the belief that his drink was spiked.

They ordered him to complete a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Spencer must pay £20 compensation for the damaged confectionery as well as £50 to Mr Rashidzadeh.

He also has to pay £85 court costs.