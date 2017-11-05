Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was stabbed in Leeds city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Poolice are treating the attack on the 20-year-old victim, from Leeds, as attempted murder.

He is thought to have been stabbed at about 3.45am somewhere between the Corn Exchange and the Cosmopolitan Hotel, in Lower Briggate.

The victim is currently stable in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Road closures in place for forensic examination have now been lifted.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received a number of serious stab and slash injuries and while he is now in a stable condition in hospital, the consequences could clearly have been much worse and we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170515555 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.