Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a suspected attempted murder have appealed for witnesses after a man was found in a street with serious head injuries.

The victim, a 55-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside Pickles Court, off Stansfield Road, Todmorden, at around 10.50pm on Friday.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released pending further inquiries.

Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth said: “The victim has sustained a number of serious injuries before being found and I am certain that there will be someone who will have seen what took place, or who will have information about the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward. Enquiries are on going.”

Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170526850.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.