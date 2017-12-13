Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buyers have been found for three former police buildings in Huddersfield.

The three “section boxes” at Moldgreen, Fartown and Milnsbridge came under the hammer at a property auction in Leeds – and all three realised far more than their original guide prices of £10,000 to £15,000.

The section box at Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, sold for £123,000 while the building at Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, realised £72,000 and the one at Bradford Road, Fartown, went for £70,000 at the auction held by property agent Pugh & Co.

The unusual lots were on offer after West Yorkshire Police said the three buildings, which were used as rest points or stop-offs for police officers to do paperwork, were no longer needed now officers carried mobile devices.

The identities of the buyers have not been disclosed. Suggested uses for the properties included conversion to provide offices.

Disposing of the three section boxes – which are in need of refurbishment – is part of a strategy by the force to reduce its property holdings across the county by offloading buildings which have been left empty, are under-used or are expensive to maintain.

The 484 sq ft section box at Fartown has an office, WC and off-road parking while the Moldgreen property has 433 sq ft of space with an office, storage, toilet and off-road parking. The Milnsbridge premises provide 503 sq ft on ground and lower ground floors with office and toilets.

It is thought the section boxes could be converted to offices.

Among other lots at the auction, two Grade II listed textile mills at Bradford Road, Dewsbury – offered with a guide price of £250,000 – failed to find a buyer. The three-storey stone-built mills, which date from 1860 and comprise 21,000 sq ft of space, are currently let to a variety of small businesses.