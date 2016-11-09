Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Author John Killick is to launch a reading group for younger people with dementia on Thursday, November 10, at the Making Space centre in Huddersfield.

There are more than 100 people under the age of 65 in Kirklees with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

It is hoped the new group will provide a social outlet and help to combat the isolation often felt by younger patients.

John has 24 years of experience working with dementia patients and has written a number of books about the condition.

He is also a published poet and a former writer in residence at a prison, healthcare company and dementia services development centre.

His first group meeting in Huddersfield will take place at the Kirklees Dementia Service offices in The Media Centre between 1.30pm and 3pm.

For more information or to book a place call 01484 483083/4.