Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Authors are visiting Calderdale libraries ... and one will be talking about notorious killer Raoul Moat.

Moat, from Newcastle, murdered a 29-year-old man before shooting and blinding traffic policeman Pc David Rathband. He shot himself after a police stand-off days later.

At Hebden Bridge Library on Friday, June 2 at 6pm, author Andrew Hankinson introduces his book, You Could Do Something Amazing with Your Life (You Are Raoul Moat). This biography takes us inside the mind of the killer Raoul Moat including a great deal of exclusive material.

(Photo: Handout)

Author Phaedra Patrick will be at Elland library on Thursday, March 16 at 2pm, to talk about her debut novel The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper.

Phaedra will read excerpts from her moving story of a widower who makes a discovery that challenges everything he knows about his late wife, taking him on a journey of self-discovery.

Bradford born AA Dhand will visit King Cross Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 6.30pm, with his fast paced crime novel Streets of Darkness telling the story of Det Insp Harry Virdee and his quest to solve the murder of a prominent city politician.

(Photo: PA)

Also at Hebden Bridge Library on Thursday, June 22 at 7pm, Deborah Andrews will talk about her debut novel Walking the Lights, described as ‘a feminist Withnail and I’. The book tells the story of Maddie, a young actor with a difficult past who is figuring her way through life.

Advance booking is advisable for all the events, but tickets are free. See library staff to make a booking or contact david.duffy@calderdale.gov.uk for enquiries.