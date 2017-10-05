The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mystery surrounds the identity of the decomposed male body found at the back of Sainsbury’s car park, Shorehead, last week.

On Friday lunchtime police sealed off a tiny wooded area at the back of the car park in Aspley until a firm of undertakers could arrive and take it away.

Today, (Thurs), a spokeswoman for Bradford Coroner’s Office told the Examiner they believed they knew the identity of the person but were unable to confirm it until further checks had been made.

No further details have been made available.

The land is owned by the University of Huddersfield and is situated opposite its Estates office.

On Friday West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at around 12.40pm to a wooded area at Aspley Place. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

It is still unclear who found the body or how long it had been there.

The death is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

An inquest will be opened in due course.