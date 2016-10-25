Login Register
Autumn in Huddersfield: Readers share their beautiful pictures

  • By

Rich colours and rustling leaves in our seasonal gallery

Autumn in Huddersfield

Autumn has well and truly arrived in Huddersfield, with rich colours and rustling leaves transforming our parks and landscapes.

The nights are drawing in, Halloween and Bonfire Night beckon and we’re getting ready to put the clocks back.

The weather may be colder, but the scenery is certainly pretty.

We asked you to send us your pictures capturing autumn in Huddersfield — from parks and leaf-strewn paths to moody skies and scenic waterside walkways.

You’ve sent in some stunning snaps — get cosy with a cuppa and take a look through the gallery above.

If you would like to add a picture to our gallery, it’s not too late.

Email the picture, with your name and where it was taken, to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com and we’ll add it to our collection.

