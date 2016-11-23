Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chancellor Philip Hammond put the focus on transport and funding for the regions in his Autumn Statement.

In his economic forecast for the coming months, Mr Hammond announced £110m for rail, an extra £11bn of investment in English transport networks and £220m to tackle traffic pinchpoints on major routes.

He also unveiled £18bn for English regions from a local growth fund – saying that too much economic growth was concentrated on London and the South East.

He said the National Living Wage will rise by 30p to £7.50 an hour from April – a pay increase worth more than £500 to a full-time worker.

He also announced another £1.4bn to deliver 40,000 additional affordable homes and an extra £2.3bn to build infrastructure in areas of high demand.

But while pegging fuel duty rise for the seventh year in succession, he hit motorists by lifting insurance premium tax from 10% to 12%.

The measures drew a mixed reaction.

Nick Brook, of TaxAssist Accountants at Lockwood, said Mr Hammond had failed to recognise the efforts of “hard-working” small business owners.

He said: “Small businesses are already facing huge challenges from compulsory contributions to staff pension pots, the National Living Wage, changes to the way dividends are taxed and onerous business rates and there was no respite from the Chancellor.

"The further increase in the National Living Wage could deter recruitment decisions and slow down growth.”

However, Sir David Norgrove, chair of the Low Pay Commission, said it would help protect low-paid workers from higher prices caused by the fall in the value of the pound.

Yorkshire Housing, a leading housing associations with properties across Kirklees and Calderdale, welcomed more money for housing.

Chief executive Mervyn Jones said: “The Chancellor’s pledge of £1.4bn to build 40,000 affordable homes to rent or buy across England will come as welcome news to the thousands of families across our region who are struggling to find or afford a suitable home to rent or buy.

"We’ll be doubling our building programme with plans to deliver at least 3,000 new homes across Yorkshire by 2021.”

The AA said the Chancellor had created “the illusion of being the motorists’ friend with a freeze on fuel duty while pickpocketing drivers on insurance premium tax” saying the increase in IPT was “a tax on responsible car ownership”.

Andy Tuscher, Yorkshire and Humber region director at EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said the Chancellor had “helped calm nerves with a pre-Brexit tonic pitched at the right level” and signalled “a welcome recognition that our digital network and local roads are not fit for purpose and need major upgrade”.