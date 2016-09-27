Councillors will be asked to agree the sell-off of some of Kirklees museums.

A plan to create a new Huddersfield Museum and Art Gallery looks set to move forward.

But three museums may close as Kirklees aims to cut £531,000 from the £1m museums budget.

The controversial plan includes axing Tolson Museum along with Dewsbury Museum in Crow Nest Park and Red House Museum at Gomersal – a showcase venue for Kirklees’ links with Charlotte Brontë.

Tolson Museum, gifted to the people of Huddersfield as a memorial to the First World War, would remain open until a new museum is built.

Council officials say it needs £4.2m of repairs, a figure supporters dispute.

It would stay open until a new venue is created but Dewsbury Museum and Red House could be closed as soon as the end of next month.

At a meeting on Monday, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet members will be asked to give authority to the council’s chief executive to invite expressions of interest in the sites and buildings that are no longer required.

Cabinet Member for Creative Kirklees, Clr Graham Turner, said that the proposals had been drawn up following consultation with staff and the public.

He said: “Obviously the majority of people wanted to keep all the museums.

“During our budget consultation in January, 55% of people wanted the collections where they are, but 45% felt we should display exhibitions in community and business venues.

“We have responded to this in the vision by proposing a mix of site based activities and other opportunities.

“It is clear that many residents love and value the buildings we have, but if we do not close any of the sites it will be impossible to achieve the savings we need to make.

“With a constantly diminishing budget, we have to change the cultural offer. But I believe the proposed changes will ensure that we can deliver a service for the residents of Kirklees that tells our story in a different and more up to date way.

“Changing lifestyles and increasing culture and leisure choices mean that the museum and galleries service needs to radically transform if it is to be relevant and resiliant in the 21st century and make an impact on the district’s priorities.

“It is vital that Kirklees continues to support a strong cultural offer.”