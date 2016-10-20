Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Baby joy for parents of tragic Huddersfield student Jane Khalaf

  • By

Khalil and Rojin's baby daughter named Ava Jane in memory of her big sister

Meet baby Ava Jane, named in memory of her sister (Jane Khalaf)
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The parents of tragic Huddersfield student Jane Khalaf have had a new baby.

And Rojin and Khalil Khalaf, of Shelley, have named her Ava Jane in memory of her older sister.

Ava Jane, now four months, was born at exactly the same time of day that Jane’s life support machine was switched off at a hospital in Cologne, Germany, in 2014.

Former Shelley College student Jane, 19, was at university studying politics in Cologne when she collapsed and died.

It was later found she had ecstasy in her system and an official report found she died of a “massive” brain swelling, though what caused it remains a mystery.

Jane Khalaf
Jane Khalaf

News of the family’s happiness comes as they continue their fight for answers.

The report questioned why the hospital failed to take a blood sample as soon as Jane arrived and her parents now want the hospital authority to admit responsibility over her death.

Baby Ava Jane was born at Calderdale Royal Hospital at Halifax and dad Khalil said: “She is wonderful and we are very happy.

“By complete chance, she was born at the same time that Jane’s life support was switched off, which was 1.17am.

“We wanted her middle name to be Jane in honour of her.

“She looks like a copy of her at the moment and is doing really well.”

4 month old Ava Jane - daughter of Rojin and Khalil Khalaf whose daughter Jane died in 2014

In between caring for Ava and running their Med One restaurant on Westgate, Huddersfield, the couple are focusing on getting St Marien Hospital to admit clinical negligence.

An inquest held in Bradford in July found that Jane could have been saved had she received different treatment. So far the hospital has denied any responsibility.

Jane collapsed and fell into a coma and died eight days later on November 20, 2014.

It remains unclear as to how the ecstasy got into her system.

Rojin and Khalil Khalaf, whose daughter Jane died in 2014, with 4 month old daughter Ava Jane and 11 yr old son Kevin

Mum Rojin, 42, said: “After the inquest, our solicitor sent the report to St Marien and asked them to admit negligence.

“They initially said they wouldn’t consider it. However, we appealed that so we are now awaiting a decision.

“It’s something that could take several months.

“We get the impression that they are too proud to admit that their staff did anything wrong. If they accept negligence it would help us.”

Rojin would also like to see criminal charges brought against the person they believe must have given Jane the drug.

“But we know that’s not going to happen,” she said. “By now all the evidence will have been lost.”

Today's top stories

Great new food venue in town Latest on A&E closure plan Attack at family gathering Pound Man - The Return
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield University student's 'disgust' over rollercoaster fancy dress

Crash victim Joe Pugh hits out at "7 Legless"

Previous Articles

Tragic Huddersfield student Jane Khalaf's life could have been saved

Inquest hears of lost opportunities in hospital

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Crime
People
Jane Khalaf
Organisations
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Places
Shelley
Huddersfield
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Barry Sheerman
    Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs unanimously approve plans to close A&E
  2. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Fury as health chiefs vote through Huddersfield A&E closure
  3. Huddersfield
    Jean Chappell tells of fears for proposed new Johnsons Wellfield quarry in South Crosland
  4. Deighton
    10-year-old girl suffers nightmares days after 'killer clown' attack in Deighton
  5. Lindley
    Timothy Heaton head-butted estranged wife after accusing her of sending texts to another man

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent