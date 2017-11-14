Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inmate has appeared before magistrates accused of murdering a baby killer.

Serving prisoner John Westland, 28, appeared before Leeds Magistrates today accused of murdering fellow inmate Liam Deane at HMP Leeds.

Deane, who was found dead in his cell on Sunday, had last month been jailed for murdering his newborn daughter Luna, in July.

At an earlier hearing Leeds Crown Court heard that Deane, 22, of Wakefield, had punched and shaken the two-day-old infant because she "would not stop crying", reported the Mirror .

Luna died in hospital three days later from 'catastrophic brain injuries'.

Prisoner charged with murder of fellow inmate at Armley Jail

Deane was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years after admitting killing Luna.

Flanked by a dock officer and two police officers, Westland spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Westland was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.