This must be the saddest little kitten ever.

Tiny was handed in to PawPrints Cat Rescue in Bradford on Tuesday.

At just six weeks old, he needed urgent vet care to get him back to health - and now his vet bills are piling up.

PawPrints posted on Facebook: "This little bundle was brought to one of our volunteers on Tuesday night and taken straight to the vets.

"The poor little boy is only six week old and was kept in at the vets to get the 24 hour TLC he needed to survive.

"After 3 nights in the vets he is doing well and can hopefully go into foster care at the weekend.

"Paw Prints are doing everything we can do get Tiny well but as you can imagine the vet bill has gone up considerably again."

PawPrints has appealed to cat lovers to help Tiny by making a donation.

How you can help