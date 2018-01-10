Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby was rescued from a car after mum accidentally locked her car keys inside.

Police were about to smash a window on the Ford car until one officer decided to seek help from the Ford specialist garage on St Andrew’s Road.

The incident happened on Town Place, off Leeds Road on Tuesday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Mum was getting upset and called police as a last resort.

“A kind technician came round and managed to get into car for us. No damage was caused and the baby never woke up!”

“Local officers from Huddersfield police station attended as well as an officer from the Roads Policing Unit.

“One officer went to the Ford garage to ask for their help as the only option would have been to break a window.”