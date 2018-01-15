Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are looking for a teenage boy who knocked over a woman and made off with her handbag.

The 65-year-old victim was walking along Serpentine Road near the Tesco superstore in Cleckheaton on Friday when she was approached from behind by the robber who pulled on her bag.

The victim fell to the floor and he fled with her bag up towards Whitcliffe Road. She suffered minor injuries in the attack which happened at around 4.30pm.

Police say they are looking for a white youngster aged around 16 and slim with what is described as a “young face”.

He is around 5ft 3ins tall and with dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top with the hood up and black tracksuit trousers.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180019584.