It’s been a proud day for parents and a big step for youngsters — the first day of school.

Kids across Huddersfield set off in their new uniforms this morning, and we’ve got an adorable gallery of pictures from their big day.

Shoes polished, shirts ironed and book bags ready, kids across Kirklees went back to school for a new term.

Take a look through our gallery of back to school snaps — don’t they look smart?

And if you want to add your picture to our collection, it’s not too late — simply fill out the form below.

Please note, by submitting your picture you are giving permission for its use on Examiner.co.uk and in print.

All children pictured must be named (and full names given) for pictures to be used.