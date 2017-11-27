Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s famous sons is backing a major drive to boost the town – and so can you.

Leading figures from the #BackingHuddersfield campaign were in St George’s Square on Monday to pin a distinctive “H” badge on Harold Wilson’s statue.

The campaign was launched at a conference in October co-hosted by Huddersfield Town, law firm Ridley & Hall and tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire to discuss how organisations in the town can make the most of the spotlight thrown on Huddersfield by the Terriers’ promotion to the Premier League.

One of the first ideas was the introduce an “H” badge for people to wear and show their pride in the town. The pin badges were originally presented to leading businesses and individuals to encourage them to be ‘ambassadors’ for Huddersfield – but are now on general sale.

Adam Fletcher, managing partner at Ridley & Hall, said: “Since the conference we’ve had an incredible response to #BackingHuddersfield and the ‘H’ badges, so much so, we couldn’t keep up with demand, especially after Sir Patrick Stewart tweeted a selfie with his.”

A core group has been set up with leading business figures and organisations including Mr Fletcher; Sean Jarvis, commercial director of Huddersfield Town; Martin Hathaway, chief executive of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce; and Katrina Cliffe, of marketing firm KC Communications, to identify ways organisations can work together for the good of the town.

Said Mr Fletcher: “We’ve been inundated with requests for badges and offers of support from other businesses and organisations, all keen to get behind moves to promote our town. But the badges proved to be so popular, we ran out within 14 days and people have been asking where they can buy them ever since.”

Mr Jarvis said: “We had no idea how popular one little badge could be, but it’s great to see how proud local residents and businesses are to fly the flag for Huddersfield.”

Commenting on the national and international media interest in Huddersfield following the club’s promotion, he said: “What’s clear is that they’re not just interested in football, but the wider story we can tell about Huddersfield; and that needs input from lots of people – residents, businesses, fans, and non-fans.

“We want people to wear their badge with pride, and back our social media campaign #BackingHuddersfield, to share everything that’s great about our town.”

Mr Hathaway said: “I imagine all Yorkshire’s towns and cities are envious of Huddersfield’s new-found status, which comes with having a Premier League football team. Global PR opportunities like this don’t come around very often, so the big challenge is to channel that positivity into something longer-lasting, which delivers an economic dividend for our businesses and the wider region.

“But for now, creating a few thousand badge-wearing ambassadors for our town is a pretty good start!”

Ms Cliffe said: “What excites me about #BackingHuddersfield is the cross-sector it will hopefully tap into including business, leisure, retail, education and community.”

How you can get your “H” badge:

The badges, which cost £1 each with money being reinvested to provide more, are available from Ridley & Hall and In The Hudd, both on Market Street; and the Huddersfield Town store and Kirklees Active Leisure’s fitness suite at the John Smith’s Stadium.