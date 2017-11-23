Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's more bad news for smokers today - the price of a pack of cigarettes shoots up today.

That's because yesterday's budget increased tax on tobacco for a second time this year.

The average price of a pack of 20 cigarettes after the spring budget was £9.91.

But now a 20-deck will cost a UK smoker £10.40 - that's an unprecedented increase of 4.9%

And if you're smoking 20 a day, that's an extra £178.85 you'll be forking out for your habit.

Smoking roll-ups is considerably cheaper than buying pre-rolled cigarettes but those who buy pouches of tobacco are set to suffer even more; the price of rolling tobacco rose by 5.9% last night.

Other than the risk of contracting lung cancer, emphysema and an assortment of other horrible diseases caused by smoking, it might be the motivation some smokers need to quit.

There are 10 million smokers in the UK, with 3-4 million people trying to give up at any one time. The government introduced a new Tobacco Control Plan, which aims to drastically reduce the number of Brits who smoke by 2022.