Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An emaciated dog is looking for a new home after being found shivering in the pouring rain in a muddy field next to Kirklees.

The blonde Lurcher, who was rescued by a member of the public on Sunday night at Gildersome, has appropriately been named Rain.

She was taken to Dogs Trust Leeds’ re-homing centre by the dog warden yesterday (Monday) and immediately seen by the vet.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “She was in such a state when she was brought to us, very frightened and timid which is no surprise given she obviously hasn’t been looked after for some time.

“Her ribs are clearly visible so there has been severe neglect. She is significantly underweight, weighing only about three-quarters of what she should. Rain is also quite weak so she is having four meals a day to help her gain weight and strength.”

It is estimated that Rain is only around a year old and she has already had at least one litter of puppies.

Amanda added: “In a few days she’ll be ready to head off to a new home where she will get all the love and kindness she deserves, so we’re now just waiting for her special someone to come to visit.”