Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of this pick-up truck may have a hefty fine to pay – if they ever move it.

A Ford Ranger has been abandoned at the Gallagher Retail Park in Waterloo for three months, according to local people.

The pick-up truck was spotted – badly parked over a hatched area – in the number one car park space outside the McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

A check on the DVLA website shows that the vehicle has not been taxed since July. However, it does have a valid MOT certificate.

People have speculated that it may have been stolen and dumped.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Abandoned vehicle at Waterloo Retail Park Share this video Watch Next

The car park is run by parking firm Parking Eye which issues fine notices for vehicles which stay too long.

But fines are only triggered by cameras when a car leaves the car park – and this one hasn’t turned a wheel in weeks.

Kirklees Council says it has no jurisdiction to deal with abandoned cars that are on private land, and neither does West Yorkshire Police.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A council spokesman said: “It is the responsibility of the land owner, or potentially in this case, the management company of the retail park.”

The Examiner contacted the owners of the retail park but there was no response.