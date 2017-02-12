Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Badminton star Jenny Wallwork put youngsters through their paces when she visited Dalton Junior, Infant and Nursery School.

About 450 children joined the five-times national champion in four one-minute fitness exercises – Spotty Dogs, Leg Drives, Press Ups and Star Jumps. Jenny, whose honours competing in women’s and mixed doubles events include Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medals, also demonstrated badminton drills and answered questions from the youngsters.

Her visit was organised by Sports for Schools, which was set up in 2005 by former Great Britain gymnast Ben Brown to encourage children across the UK to take up sport and lead healthy lifestyles. The organisation teams up with sportsmen and women to visits about 1,300 schools a year UK-wide. Jenny was joined at Dalton by Sports for Schools “sportivater” Jay Robertson.