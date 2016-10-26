Video will play in

A Marsden animation company is in line for a prestigious BAFTA.

Fettle Animation has been nominated for a Children’s BAFTA in the Learning Primary Category for its Shakespeare in Shorts project.

The team said they were “absolutely thrilled and delighted” with the nomination.

Producer Kath Shackleton said: “We made the series with BBC Learning and The Firm Music Group, and are so proud of what we have achieved.

“Big thanks to all at BAFTA for the boost that this has given us.”

The Fettle Animation team turned six popular Shakespeare plays into three minute animations with fun lyrics and catchy tunes from The Firm Music Group.

It includes Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Hamlet, Twelfth Night, a Midsummer Night’s Dream and the Tempest.

Kath added: “We used a simple art style to engage younger children in Shakespeare.

“They have been clocking up lots of views on BBC Bitesize and BBC Teach and getting fabulous feedback from teachers using them in the classroom and parents and children singing along to them.

“We’ve worked carefully to stay true to Shakespeare’s original stories and combined the original text with some modern language to help children to understand.”

The British Academy Children’s Awards, celebrates the best film, television, games and online media across children’s entertainment.

The awards will be presented at the Camden Roundhouse on November 20.

Last week the Examiner reported how Fettle Animation has created a dedicated Youtube channel for children.

Little Jokers features children telling jokes set to animation.